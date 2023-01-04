Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have B1G competition for transfer WR
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus has its work cut out for it if it wants to find a way to sign transfer wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. The Huskers are making a play for the D2 transfer though it’s not entirely clear how hard they are going after him. What...
saturdaytradition.com
Tony White, Nebraska DC, talks initial reaction to Lincoln, respect for Blackshirt tradition
Tony White, the new Nebraska defensive coordinator, spoke about his introduction to Lincoln and his initial reaction to his new football home. White is one of the latest hires to head coach Matt Rhule’s staff. Rhule was hired at the end of the 2022 season after former head coach Scott Frost was terminated.
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers gut out OT win over Golden Gophers
The Nebraska basketball team continued to show that this year is different than any other under Fred Hoiberg. Saturday’s 81-79 win over Minnesota. That might have been demonstrated just in the fact that it was the first time the Huskers won at Minnesota since 2018. The game was one...
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have competition from Michigan for top prospect
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus is on quite a roll these days. Matt Rhule and company seem to be having quite a bit of success for the last month. That doesn’t mean that the Huskers are totally bulletproof. The Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been focused especially on keeping...
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend
Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse. At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal. Everybody’s favorite...
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
247Sports
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
klkntv.com
‘We’re gonna enjoy some time off’: Owners of I-80 Speedway ready to slow down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two decades in business, the iconic I-80 Speedway near Greenwood will be closing its gates and selling all its contents in an auction. The racetrack, which is northeast of Lincoln, had been in operation since 1994 and was purchased by the Kosiski family in 2004.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
Kearney Hub
'A marvel to witness': Nebraska bishops had numerous interactions with late pope
Before he was a bishop, James Conley was a priest living in Rome when he got to see one of the great theological masters at work. It was 1998 and Conley was working in one of the Vatican's administrative departments. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — then the prefect of the Vatican body responsible for defending Catholic doctrine — had called a meeting of all the bishops of Australia to settle a theological dispute.
KETV.com
'Expect it to come down': End in sight for Omaha's high utility prices
OMAHA, Neb. — Bookbinder Kevin Brown keeps a meticulous paper trail, which shows how much his business’ utility bills have gone up this year, compared to last. His bookkeeping shows about a 40 percent increase for gas. "It went from $500 to $724," said Brown, who has yet...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
