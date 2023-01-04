ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Family of 4 killed in Lee Twp. murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan police departments resolve 911 outage

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (1/10/23 @ 8:35 p.m.): The situation has been resolved. Original Story (1/10/23 @ 4:03 p.m.): Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon. These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting...
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars. “Drug dealing at kilogram...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

