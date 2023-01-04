Read full article on original website
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Wyoming detectives searching for dark-colored sedan in 18-year-old's killing
WYOMING, Mich. — Months after 18-year-old Kane Coronado was gunned down on Indian Mounds Drive, Wyoming Police Department Detectives are hoping someone knows something. Kane Coronado, 18, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022. Around 3 p.m. that Tuesday, Kane was shot in the neck, and died lying beside his beloved bike on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Mother, 2 daughters killed in suspected murder-suicide funeral arrangements
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The funeral services for Cindy Clouse and her two daughters Mackenzie and Autumn will take place at the Fennville High School gym at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. A visitation is also scheduled from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the...
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Officer charged with murder file for case to be dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys representing former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr argue in new court filings that Michigan law permitted him to use deadly force against fleeing Patrick Lyoya. They're asking a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder charge filed against Schurr, who is captured...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Michigan sheriff: Man shot family before killing himself
Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself
82-year-old accused of holding man at knifepoint inside Holland law office in custody
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives who barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building is now in police custody. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's department said the 82-year-old man walked...
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Family of 4 killed in Lee Twp. murder-suicide
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.
West Michigan police departments resolve 911 outage
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (1/10/23 @ 8:35 p.m.): The situation has been resolved. Original Story (1/10/23 @ 4:03 p.m.): Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon. These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting...
Police investigating car break-ins at retirement communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that have happened at four retirement facilities across the city. In total, police have recorded eight different reports of attempted and actual larceny. All of these incidents took place at retirement homes on the city's southeast side.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
'I'm disgusted': Family of Wyoming basketball player addresses Jenison school board after students accused of racist acts
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars. “Drug dealing at kilogram...
