Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
England hand Harlequins’ Nick Evans key role for Six Nations
England have appointed Nick Evans as their attack coach as new boss Steve Borthwick finalises his management team for the upcoming Six Nations.Evans, the Harlequins assistant coach and former New Zealand fly-half, will fill a role that has been undertaken since August 2021 by Martin Gleeson, who now faces an uncertain future.A player for Quins from 2008 until 2017 when he moved into a tracksuit role, Evans has helped shaped one of the most effective attacks in the Gallagher Premiership and has also been responsible for mentoring Marcus Smith.Harlequins have revealed that Evans will resume club duties during the Six...
BBC
Premiership: Gloucester 16-19 Saracens - Owen Farrell clinches win with late drop-goal
Tries: Malins; Van Zyl Pens: Farrell 2 Drop goal: Farrell. Owen Farrell scored a last-minute drop-goal as Saracens beat Gloucester 19-16 in a thriller at Kingsholm. Max Malins and Ollie Thorley scored a try apiece as Farrell and Santiago Carreras traded penalties in a tight first half. Farrell left 10...
BBC
Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round
Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Man Utd make ‘loan offer for Cameroon World Cup star Vincent Aboubakar but face competition from Fenerbahce’
MANCHESTER UNITED have made a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports. Erik ten Hag's side have won every game without conceding since the season resumed following the World Cup. The Prem wins over Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth have seen the Red Devils climb above...
Zondo questions decision to play on in fading light in Sydney
South Africa batter also backs his captain Dean Elgar to bounce back from a poor tour
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
BBC
Nathan Earle: Ealing Trailfinders sign winger from Newcastle Falcons
Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders have signed winger Nathan Earle from Newcastle Falcons. The 28-year-old scored five tries in 17 games for the Falcons after joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2021. Earle has won the Premiership title with both Saracens and Quins, and notched 23 tries in 53 league...
BBC
Women's Interpros: Ulster skipper Cregan says Munster opener a 'brilliant opportunity'
Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Ulster captain Beth Cregan says Saturday's interprovincial opener against Munster in Cork is a "brilliant opportunity" even though the game looks a daunting task against the holders. Munster won...
NBC Connecticut
Chinese Players Axed From Top Snooker Tournament as Match-Fixing Crisis Rocks the Popular Billiards Sport
LONDON — A match-fixing scandal has led to the suspension of 10 Chinese players from snooker's top touring circuit, including two big names from the popular billiards sport. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association announced Tuesday that it had suspended Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang from competing in the World Snooker Tour. Both players have the right to appeal against the decision.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
France 24
Didier Deschamps to stay on as France national football coach until 2026 World Cup
Didier Deschamps said on Saturday he will remain France coach until the 2026 World Cup after leading the team to the final of the last two editions. Deschamps' contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar where reigning champions France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling final on December 18.
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-1 Everton: FA Cup Live Blog | Gordon and McNeil on late
81’ - Lampard sends on Gordon and McNeil, with Coleman and Mykolenko going off. Good change that. Slabhead Maguire and McTominay on for the hosts. 75’ - Malacia with another dangerous tackle, studs in on Coady and the Everton players are VERY unhappy. Right on the edge of legal/illegal again.
Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.
BBC
Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal
Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
Comments / 0