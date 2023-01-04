ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

By Georgia Dodd
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.

To learn more, we spoke with Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta. When it comes to volume-boosting shampoos and conditioners, Biancone says to look for ingredients like collagen, keratin, or biotin. Both biotin and collagen help your body metabolize the amino acids needed to build keratin which thickens hair and lessens frizz. Find out more below!

Shampoos

Shampoos clean the hair. They contain ingredients called surfactants that help remove oil, sweat, dirt, product buildup, environmental pollutants, and more from your hair. With that in mind, it's important to have realistic expectations with a thickening or volumizing shampoo. Unfortunately, they're not going to transform your hair texture. Instead, they can reduce any inflammation on your scalp thus creating a healthy environment for hair growth.

Similar to shampoos, clarifying shampoos are formulated to remove excess buildup or residue on your hair or scalp. Think of it as a deeper cleanse for your hair. Biancone explains, "I also recommend using a clarifying shampoo once a week to get rid of any product buildup that may be weighing your hair down." If a clarifying shampoo still isn't cutting it, you could also try these life-changing scalp treatments for thicker, fuller hair!

Conditioners

While shampoos are specifically to clean off any dirt on your hair, conditioners make your hair softer and easier to manage. It brings the nutrients back to your hair that the shampoo stripped off. Conditioner also protects hair shafts from damage. This is because most shampoos use chemicals, like sulfates, sodium chloride, and alcohol, that are rough on hair follicles.

"For conditioners, look for ones that contain proteins like silk or wheat germ oil. These will help nourish the strands of your hair while adding extra volume. Lastly, use a volumizing mousse or spray after you blow dry for an extra boost of lift and texture," Biancone says. A good conditioner is great for thinning hair. Specifically, leave-in conditioners can improve the appearance of thinning hair because they coat the individual strands of hair, which protects and hydrates hair, giving it a fuller look.

What to avoid

While there are shampoos and conditioners that help thicken hair, there are also products you should keep away from your locks because they can lead to more hair loss. Biacone stresses, "When it comes to what you should avoid, steer clear of anything with sulfates or parabens as these can strip your hair of its natural oils and lead to breakage over time. Additionally, try to avoid heavy oils like coconut oil as they can weigh down finer or thinner hair types." Noted!

Hair doesn't grow overnight (you won't notice a difference for at least three months), but incorporating one of the best hair-thickening shampoos into your routine can be a game-changer. And, until your hair grows out, check out these tips for hiding thinning hair and flattering hair cuts that hide gaps in the scalp!

