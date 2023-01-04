ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude

By Callie Cassick
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDZTb_0k34bzdi00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses — only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life.

Paycor Stadium, along with most of Cincinnati, is lit up in Buffalo Bills blue tonight, just over 24-hours after what was supposed to be a playoff-type game between the two NFL teams that came to a sudden stop.

Damar Hamlin’s family shared that he remains in critical condition after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donations for Damar Hamlin’s charity pour in, topping $5M

In an interview with CNN, Damar Hamlin’s uncle said that he was resuscitated twice: Once on the field last night, and once in the hospital, according to WLWT .

Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

People across the country are hoping and praying that Hamlin recovers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
WWLP

New COVID subvariant hits Northeast hard

The new COVID-19 subvariant xbb 1.5 is proving to very contagious. Doctors say that the subvariant xbb is hitting the northeast hard. Data shows it circulating in our area at a rate of 75%. Compare this to the rest of the country, where is it as 40%.
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Philly

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The development was first reported by The Athletic.The Bills said Friday in a statement that Hamlin's "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.""He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said in...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s doctors: Too early to say whether he can return to football

Whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin could play football again is not a question that is doctors are ready to answer. Asked today whether Hamlin’s NFL career may continue, Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center declined to answer. “It truly is too early to have that...
CBS Miami

What we know about Damar Hamlin's condition

Damar Hamlin is beginning to awaken and was able to communicate with doctors in writing, a doctor from University of Cincinnati Health said Thursday during an update on the Buffalo Bills player's condition. The 24-year-old NFL safety collapsed Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said he remained in critical condition Thursday in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but has marked "a turning point" in his care."We have significant concern about him after the event that happened on the field. He is making substantial progress," said Pritts.Hamlin appears to be "neurologically...
CINCINNATI, OH
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy