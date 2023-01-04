Report: Illinois life expectancy falls slightly

(WTVO) — Illinoisans are not living as long as they were in recent years, according to a recent report.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Illinois’ life expectancy rate was 76.8 years in 2020, which is down from 79 years in 2019.

The state falls in a similar range to a few other states, including Texas, Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

States on the lower end of the life-expectancy spectrum, with rates at 71.9 – 74.8 years, include

Kentucky, Tenneseee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, among others. States with high life expectancy rates of 78.4 – 80.7 include California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

The leading cause of death in Illinois is heart disease, the CDC reports. The stat’s drug overdose death at 28.1 per 100,000 people. Firearm injury deaths are at 14.1 per 100,000 while the homcide is at 11.2 per 100,000.

Deaths related to COVID-19 are at 94.3 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports the Illinois teen birth rate among girls 15-19 is 13.6 babies per 1,000 females.





