Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is set to be sworn in on the U.S. Constitution and three other sentimental paper items, including a first-edition “Superman” No. 1 comic, the incoming lawmaker announced Tuesday.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” Garcia said, sharing a photo of the items on Twitter.

Garcia immigrated to the U.S. from Lima, Peru, and served eight years as mayor of Long Beach, Calif.. His parents both died of COVID-19.

The swearing-in of new members for the 118th Congress was delayed on Tuesday after no candidate for House Speaker earned a majority of votes.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) bested Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in three consecutive votes, though neither met the 218-vote mark and the House adjourned without a Speaker.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene for another Speaker vote on Wednesday at noon. The process will continue to go through rounds of ballot-casting until a victor emerges with a majority — after which point the incoming lawmakers can be sworn in.

