One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.

It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m.

Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.