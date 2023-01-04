ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.

It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m.

Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.

