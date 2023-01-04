ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

By Devan Markham, Tom Palmer, Brian Entin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBApI_0k34bsSd00

( NewsNation ) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges.

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.

Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.

According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.

Kohberger was arrested last week in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection to the fatal stabbings of four students : Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Inside Idaho suspect’s Latah County jail cell

He appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition , telling the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row. His mother cried as his sister comforted her.

Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.

“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.

“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7A6m_0k34bsSd00
    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C27dy_0k34bsSd00
    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HszTC_0k34bsSd00
    Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff’s deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpwfH_0k34bsSd00
    Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris speaks with members of the media during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Stroudsburg, Pa., following a hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DT2Bk_0k34bsSd00
    Family members of Bryan Kohberger, the man facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, arrive at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDIJ5_0k34bsSd00
    FILE – A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T8zc_0k34bsSd00
    Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 14, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via AP)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Ex-North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Mount Airy man revives old memories with mailboxes

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., N.C. (WGHP) — For nearly 40 years, Errol Hill has been working with wood.   “There is just something about taking a rough piece of lumber…and It just comes alive,” Hill said. “The joy of making something with your own hands seeing something come to fruition that you put together.” For most […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman advocates for 911 dispatchers

Melanie Jones has proudly spent 34 years working in public safety. She is currently the executive director of Guilford Metro 911 and is rising through the ranks since starting with the agency in 1999. Knowing what it’s like to be in a dispatcher’s shoes is why Jones is so passionate about advocating for emergency telecommunicators […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina set to host 2029 FISU World University Games

(WGHP) — The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation voted on Tuesday to confirm the selection of North Carolina as host of the 2029 FISU World University Games. “We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer the FISU Games from our site visits, their candidature dossiers, and the presentation to […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy