Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.
Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.
According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.
Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.
“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.
The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.
“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported […]
MOUNT AIRY, N.C., N.C. (WGHP) — For nearly 40 years, Errol Hill has been working with wood. “There is just something about taking a rough piece of lumber…and It just comes alive,” Hill said. “The joy of making something with your own hands seeing something come to fruition that you put together.” For most […]
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
Melanie Jones has proudly spent 34 years working in public safety. She is currently the executive director of Guilford Metro 911 and is rising through the ranks since starting with the agency in 1999. Knowing what it’s like to be in a dispatcher’s shoes is why Jones is so passionate about advocating for emergency telecommunicators […]
(WGHP) — The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation voted on Tuesday to confirm the selection of North Carolina as host of the 2029 FISU World University Games. “We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer the FISU Games from our site visits, their candidature dossiers, and the presentation to […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The gavels will start to fall at noon Wednesday when the most recently elected members of the General Assembly – a Republican supermajority in the state Senate and one vote shy of total control in the House – convene to take up the matters that would have much more effect on […]
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Cynthia Brown, of Franklin, won a $100,000 lottery prize after buying a $25 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I couldn’t even write my name on the ticket. I was shaking so much,” she said. Brown, 61, bought her winning Extreme Cash ticket from Dowdle Mountain Pit […]
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined the Islamic State group and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the US, serve prison time if necessary, and advocate against the extremists.
Comments / 0