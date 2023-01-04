ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LOOK: Bills fans gather outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
No matter where it occurred, the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is heartbreaking.

But everything unfolded at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because of that, Hamlin’s hospital stay and battle is still ongoing there after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.

Despite the location of the incident involving the 24-year-old happening hundreds of miles away, Bills fans closer to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park went there on Tuesday to show their support.

Organized by Jill Kelly, wife of former Bills QB and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, fans and even other former players showed out. Messages and thoughts were sent Hamlin’s way as he hopefully takes steps in a positive direction soon.

The latest update from his uncle suggests some improvements, but Hamlin still has a long ways to go.

Scenes from the grouping at Highmark Stadium on Tuesday can be found in the clips via local media below:

