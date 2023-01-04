Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
Nurse, doctor in pink Mummers costume help save life during Philadelphia Eagles game
"I said, 'Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor,'" said Vincent Basile, who was still dressed up in a pink dress and face paint after performing in the Mummers parade.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance
The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
Yardbarker
Eagles miss chance to evaluate three intriguing players
Thanks to consecutive losses against the Cowboys and Saints with Gardner Minshew at QB, Philadelphia (13-3) must play its starters Sunday against the New York Giants, taking opportunities from three intriguing players. Linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean was drafted in the third round after a stellar career at Georgia capped by...
Comments / 0