Eastlake, OH

Eastlake family surprised with new furniture

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture.

They held a giveaway to help a family or individual in need as a way of giving back to the community.

Anyone could fill out a nomination form on the website.

Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. arrived at the family home in Eastlake Wednesday after a family friend gave a heartwarming nomination for a couple in need.

Family friend Cathi told Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. that her best friend’s husband had a stroke. She said it has been difficult for the couple to get around their house. Also, their recliner broke and they don’t have the funds to replace it, the nomination said.

Employees at Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd . met the couple’s son, Jason Gibbs, at 9 a.m. Wednesday to take their old furniture away and replace it with a new, American-made power reclining sofa and power recliner.

According to Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd., the value of this new furniture is around $4,400.

