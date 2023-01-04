ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
CoinTelegraph

LastPass data breach led to $53K in Bitcoin stolen, lawsuit alleges

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against password management service LastPass following a data breach from Aug. 2022. The class action was filed with the United States district court of Massachusetts on Jan. 3 by an unnamed plaintiff known only as “John Doe” and on behalf of others similarly situated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ars Technica

Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin

One of the prominent developers behind the bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on New Year’s Eve. Luke Dashjr is a developer of the Bitcoin Core, an app...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto companies aim to build trust within future products and services

The cryptocurrency ecosystem underwent a turbulent year in 2022. Criticism inside and outside of the crypto industry was fueled following the collapse of FTX, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and the Terra ecosystem. A number of losses have been recorded from these events. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis released a report in...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
CoinTelegraph

Can real-time transaction simulations prevent scammers from stealing crypto assets?

This year was a turbulent one for the whole crypto space. From NFTs to DeFi and exchanges, all areas of the industry felt the cold blows of crypto winter. Unfortunately, such an unfavorable climate is the perfect breeding ground for scammers to exploit distressed investors' crypto wallets. The most recent...
CoinTelegraph

Twitter data breach: Hacker put 200M users’ private information up for grabs

200 million Twitter users’ private information, including their email addresses, was put for sale after a breach exposed 400 million users’ private information in the last week of December 2022. The hacker behind the December breach had earlier demanded $200,000 from Twitter in a bid to return the...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’

Bitcoin (BTC) could be busy forming fundamental support in its current tight trading range, the latest research suggests. In a tweet on Jan. 6, trading platform Trend Rider noticed that $16,800 is becoming an increasingly important BTC price support zone. Point of control establishing below $17,000?. Bitcoin’s lack of volatility...
u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CoinTelegraph

$3.9 billion lost in the cryptocurrency market in 2022: Report

Immunefi, a bug bounty and security services platform for the Web3 ecosystem, published a report on Jan. 6 revealing that the crypto industry lost a total of 3.9 billion dollars in 2022. According to the report, hacks were found to be the main cause of the losses, accounting for 95.6%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy