Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
CoinTelegraph
LastPass data breach led to $53K in Bitcoin stolen, lawsuit alleges
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against password management service LastPass following a data breach from Aug. 2022. The class action was filed with the United States district court of Massachusetts on Jan. 3 by an unnamed plaintiff known only as “John Doe” and on behalf of others similarly situated.
Ars Technica
Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin
One of the prominent developers behind the bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on New Year’s Eve. Luke Dashjr is a developer of the Bitcoin Core, an app...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto companies aim to build trust within future products and services
The cryptocurrency ecosystem underwent a turbulent year in 2022. Criticism inside and outside of the crypto industry was fueled following the collapse of FTX, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and the Terra ecosystem. A number of losses have been recorded from these events. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis released a report in...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets
This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
One of the world's largest bitcoin miners will shut off thousands of mining rigs tied to bankrupt Celsius as part of the firms' bankruptcy proceedings
Core Scientific will shut down thousands of bitcoin mining rigs tied to Celsius. Core Scientific says the mining rigs are costing the firm $2 million in revenue per month, per court filings. Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year amid the crypto bear market. One of the world's...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
CoinTelegraph
Can real-time transaction simulations prevent scammers from stealing crypto assets?
This year was a turbulent one for the whole crypto space. From NFTs to DeFi and exchanges, all areas of the industry felt the cold blows of crypto winter. Unfortunately, such an unfavorable climate is the perfect breeding ground for scammers to exploit distressed investors' crypto wallets. The most recent...
CoinTelegraph
Twitter data breach: Hacker put 200M users’ private information up for grabs
200 million Twitter users’ private information, including their email addresses, was put for sale after a breach exposed 400 million users’ private information in the last week of December 2022. The hacker behind the December breach had earlier demanded $200,000 from Twitter in a bid to return the...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’
Bitcoin (BTC) could be busy forming fundamental support in its current tight trading range, the latest research suggests. In a tweet on Jan. 6, trading platform Trend Rider noticed that $16,800 is becoming an increasingly important BTC price support zone. Point of control establishing below $17,000?. Bitcoin’s lack of volatility...
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CoinTelegraph
$3.9 billion lost in the cryptocurrency market in 2022: Report
Immunefi, a bug bounty and security services platform for the Web3 ecosystem, published a report on Jan. 6 revealing that the crypto industry lost a total of 3.9 billion dollars in 2022. According to the report, hacks were found to be the main cause of the losses, accounting for 95.6%...
Comments / 0