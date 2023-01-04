ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paint your own Bob Ross masterpiece

By Amy Leonard
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Life Palette Studio will be bringing its Bob Ross oil painting class to First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. The two-hour class is appropriate for adults aged 16 and older. Students younger than 16 may paint with an adult painting as well to assist and encourage.

Bob Ross fans of all experience levels, from beginner to expert, are encouraged to participate in the wet-on-wet oil painting class taught by a certified Bob Ross instructor.

The class costs $55 and includes all supplies with the exception of a canvas. Attendees will need to bring an 11”x14” canvas to class. Students should arrive by 9:20 a.m. as the class begins promptly at 9:30. Preregistration is strongly encouraged and can be done by visiting www.lifepalettestudios.com or calling 256-509-1161.

Students are asked to bring a facemask, which may be required by the instructor depending on COVID-19 community levels.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 615 Third Ave. SE.

Community Policy