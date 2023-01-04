Read full article on original website
14news.com
14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?. Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money. Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark...
104.1 WIKY
Proof Of Residency Needed February 1 To Continue Free Service
Changes are coming to the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station beginning February 1. Henderson city and county residents will need to show proof of residency to continue free service by presenting a utility bill. There will be a $5.00 charge for anyone who visits the facility with an un-tarped or...
14news.com
Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city. He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas. Staton says that money will be divided up...
United Companies names new CEO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family […]
14news.com
State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
wpsdlocal6.com
Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement
Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
14news.com
Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits. According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system. Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be...
14news.com
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
14news.com
Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces Next Level Agenda
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced all of his plans this week for the 2023 Next Level Agenda. Public health, education and workforce, community development, and economic development were the main topics he addressed in the agenda. His public health plans focused on more money for county officials,...
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
vincennespbs.org
Essex could see a new occupant
A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
wevv.com
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
