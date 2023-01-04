Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Cedar Rapids
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
iheart.com
Iowa Weekend: Live And Local
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview a weekend full of live entertainment. Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kmaland.com
More Affordable Housing for Seniors: An AARP Iowa Priority
(KMAland) -- As housing prices continue to rise, AARP Iowa is asking cities and towns to change their rules to allow more livable space on a home site. The group said Accessory Dwelling Units can be a perfect option for seniors. AARP Iowa is encouraging local planners and government officials to evaluate potential changes to state laws and local zoning codes to make it easier to add living space onto a residential lot.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
New Cedar Falls Taco Restaurant Opens For Business
A new year means more new restaurants and businesses opening up!. We like to keep you up to date with all of the restaurants in the area and in 2023 we will continue to do that! The new year started with a bang for one new addition to the Downtown Cedar Falls dining scene.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Iowa Western DE Jackson Filer Commits to Hawkeyes as PWO
With the availability of immediately eligible transfers via the portal, the world of college football recruiting truly never sleeps. While the early signing period is over and we’re more than a month out from the second signing day for prep athletes, we’ve entered a quiet period for transfers.
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men will face desperate Drake team in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Entering this season, Drake was seen by most observers as the team to beat in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball. In fact, the Bulldogs were tabbed as The Valley favorite for the second straight year. And when they went to Lincoln, Nebraska in mid-December and beat a Mississippi State team from the vaunted Southeastern Conference that, at the time, was ranked 15th in the nation, those ideas seemed justified.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Returning From California Following Rose Parade
One week ago, more than 200 students and their parents, as well as five band directors, departed for California to participate in the most prestigious parade in the United States. The Pella Marching Dutch are home after turning the corner at the famous Rose Parade and five days filled with...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
weareiowa.com
Fun Things to Come in Des Moines This Week
Some exciting this to do this week in Des Moines. First off, The popular musical, CATS, is hitting the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center, today through Sunday. The musical tells a story of one magical night when a tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
