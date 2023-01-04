ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was released from prison Sunday after serving more than two years behind bars, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law. He...
