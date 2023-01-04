Read full article on original website
The Best Keurig Holiday Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% On Coffee Makers and K-Cups
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone on your gift list, Keurig coffee makers make practical gifts that will get used every day. For coffee lovers, now is the best time to find deals on both Keurig coffee makers and coffee pods for your daily brews. Holiday sales at Amazon and Macy's have Keurig deals up to 50% off right now. With the new year around the corner, make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.
Online shopping hit record breaking levels over the holidays
MIAMI - Online shopping increased steadily this holiday season as record-setting discounts helped offset the pain from high inflation. Consumers spent a record $211.7 billion online shopping between November 1 and December 31, according to Adobe Analytics. That marks a 3.5% increase from the same period of 2021. The figures are not adjusted for inflation. However, Adobe said uptick was driven by growing demand, not just higher prices. That's because Adobe's research finds that online prices have been falling year-over-year since September. Still, retailers were forced to offer deep discounts to lure shoppers this holiday season and to slash bloated...
Deep discounts drive record holiday online shopping
American shoppers took advantage of deep discounts online and rang up a record $211.7 billion in e-commerce spending in November and December, according to a new Adobe Analytics report out today. Why it matters: The results — unadjusted for inflation — reflect resilient consumer demand for holiday goods in spite...
January sales 2023: The best new year deals from The White Company, Dyson, Pandora, Le Creuset and more
The January sales help brighten up what is typically a dull and dreary month. Some brands and retailers even offer month-long savings that are sure to help with the post-Christmas crash.So, whether you’re looking to spend some Christmas money – will the joy of opening a card to discover £20 hidden inside ever fade? – bag a bargain on home appliances or simply treat yourself to some new tech, the New Year sales are one of the best opportunities to do so.With the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Amazon taking part in the new year reductions,...
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Full list of stores hit by 2023 ‘retail apocalypse’ – the American favorites that are closing down locations revealed
AMERICAN brick-and-mortar stores have been shuttering locations as they brace for a "retail apocalypse." Iconic stores like Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's, Bed Bath and Beyond, and JoAnn's have set targets to close down numerous store locations this year. Macy's has begun plans to close 125 stores nationwide. The closures are expected...
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
I shopped at Macy's and JCPenney. One's trendier, but the other has great prices without sacrificing quality.
Macy's sale items just couldn't compete with the quality of JCPenney's merchandise, even though it wasn't discounted.
Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water
The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
Nordstrom Extends Half Yearly Sale With Major Up to 60% Off Discounts on Home Goods
Online shopping aficionados who didn’t find what they wanted on their holiday wish lists are in luck this week. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—which quietly kicked off on December 26, 2022—has been extended from January 2 to January 9, 2023. With deals up to 60 percent off and over 40,000 items marked down at the time of publication, shoppers can expect to find steals on a little bit of everything including an array of home finds from a host of editor-loved brands.
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
Warning for millions of iPhone owners as Apple reveals sneaky price rise – here’s when it’s coming
APPLE is hiking the cost to replace the batteries in older iPhone models from the beginning of March. The sneaky price rise of by $20/ £20 will hit millions of customers in the UK and the US. The move will see the cost of bolstering iPhone 13, iPhone 12,...
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing
The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
