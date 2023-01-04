ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

The Best Keurig Holiday Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% On Coffee Makers and K-Cups

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone on your gift list, Keurig coffee makers make practical gifts that will get used every day. For coffee lovers, now is the best time to find deals on both Keurig coffee makers and coffee pods for your daily brews. Holiday sales at Amazon and Macy's have Keurig deals up to 50% off right now. With the new year around the corner, make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.
CBS Miami

Online shopping hit record breaking levels over the holidays

MIAMI - Online shopping increased steadily this holiday season as record-setting discounts helped offset the pain from high inflation. Consumers spent a record $211.7 billion online shopping between November 1 and December 31, according to Adobe Analytics. That marks a 3.5% increase from the same period of 2021. The figures are not adjusted for inflation. However, Adobe said uptick was driven by growing demand, not just higher prices. That's because Adobe's research finds that online prices have been falling year-over-year since September. Still, retailers were forced to offer deep discounts to lure shoppers this holiday season and to slash bloated...
Axios

Deep discounts drive record holiday online shopping

American shoppers took advantage of deep discounts online and rang up a record $211.7 billion in e-commerce spending in November and December, according to a new Adobe Analytics report out today. Why it matters: The results — unadjusted for inflation — reflect resilient consumer demand for holiday goods in spite...
The Independent

January sales 2023: The best new year deals from The White Company, Dyson, Pandora, Le Creuset and more

The January sales help brighten up what is typically a dull and dreary month. Some brands and retailers even offer month-long savings that are sure to help with the post-Christmas crash.So, whether you’re looking to spend some Christmas money – will the joy of opening a card to discover £20 hidden inside ever fade? – bag a bargain on home appliances or simply treat yourself to some new tech, the New Year sales are one of the best opportunities to do so.With the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Amazon taking part in the new year reductions,...
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The US Sun

Full list of stores hit by 2023 ‘retail apocalypse’ – the American favorites that are closing down locations revealed

AMERICAN brick-and-mortar stores have been shuttering locations as they brace for a "retail apocalypse." Iconic stores like Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's, Bed Bath and Beyond, and JoAnn's have set targets to close down numerous store locations this year. Macy's has begun plans to close 125 stores nationwide. The closures are expected...
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
housebeautiful.com

Nordstrom Extends Half Yearly Sale With Major Up to 60% Off Discounts on Home Goods

Online shopping aficionados who didn’t find what they wanted on their holiday wish lists are in luck this week. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—which quietly kicked off on December 26, 2022—has been extended from January 2 to January 9, 2023. With deals up to 60 percent off and over 40,000 items marked down at the time of publication, shoppers can expect to find steals on a little bit of everything including an array of home finds from a host of editor-loved brands.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target

Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
CNET

Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...

