kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
kotatv.com
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
kotatv.com
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather.
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
kotatv.com
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
KEVN
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial,...
sdpb.org
Man sentenced after drug busts net 70 pounds of meth
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
KEVN
Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Defense attorneys and prosecutors are closer to setting a trial date for a man charged with killing a Box Elder woman in August. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43, of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta. Tuesday, both...
kotatv.com
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
kotatv.com
Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns
kotatv.com
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday. Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.
kotatv.com
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KELOLAND TV
Man gets nearly 20 years for drug trafficking
