A man who admitted to coordinating a major South Dakota drug ring has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison. Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico transported large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona and other states to South Dakota, according to the South Dakota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also helped coordinate the storage and distribution of the drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO