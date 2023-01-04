Read full article on original website
Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 9 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
Equipment arrives, repairs continue at Wheelabrator Portsmouth facility following fire
It's been more than 2 weeks since a fire at Wheelabrator Portsmouth damaged a conveyor belt duct above the road.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash plant damage near Jordan Bridge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge remains closed. Last month, a fire damaged a trash conveyor belt at the Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) trash plant above Elm Avenue. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday. An email...
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Chesapeake group files petition in response to proposed 'mega site' in southern part of city
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Chesapeake residents wants to change the city's process for land-use projects in rural areas. Members of the Rural Chesapeake Preservation Committee filed a petition in Chesapeake Circuit Court in December. Chesapeake City Council members recently approved $14 million to purchase roughly 1,400 acres...
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Boil water notice issued for Princess Anne Road area, after water main break
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for some hospitals and schools on Friday. Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke. The city tried...
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.
Gallery: Large police presence at Newport News Elementary School following shooting
A large police presence is seen late Friday afternoon following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861
The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
