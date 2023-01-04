Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
NOLA.com
Scalise and Louisiana GOP delegation stay true to McCarthy — for now
WASHINGTON — Louisiana’s Republican representatives have stayed true to House speaker front-runner Kevin McCarthy over two days of maneuvering, but his failure to take the top spot in Congress despite six votes has sparked talk of finding a compromise candidate — including his second in command, Steve Scalise.
KSLA
Scalise remains loyal to McCarthy as infighting among Republicans continues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Day two of the new Congress started the way day one did with someone nominating Kevin McCarthy for the House Speaker’s job. “I rise to nominate the gentleman from California Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, to applause from a majority of the Republicans in the chamber.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Did Joe Biden 'Shut Down' American Energy? Hardly | Opinion
There is zero evidence of President Joe Biden "shutting down" American energy, at least for those of us stuck in the world of reality.
Sen. John Kennedy tells supporters he won’t run for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much anticipation, Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy told supporters he will not run for governor in October. Kennedy, a Republican, had long indicated an interest in running for governor, but he made it official Wednesday afternoon, in an email to supporters, that he will not seek the position. Kennedy, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, easily won reelection to Congress November, fending off 12 challengers and securing himself a second six-year term.
GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Attorney General Jeff Landry piles up cash for his Louisiana governor's campaign blitz
Louisiana GOP Attorney General Jeff Landry has already amassed $5 million cash on hand for his 2023 governor's campaign blitz as two other statewide-elected Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder are poised to join him in the race. Landry's top campaign official told USA Today Network the...
KTBS
John Kennedy opts out of governor's race, clearing field for other Republicans
BATON ROUGE, La. -- U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the high-profile Republican who represented the biggest name in the potential field of candidates for Louisiana governor in 2023, is not running for the job. Kennedy, who just won re-election to another six-year term in the Senate, told supporters in an email...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Carter: Minds changing in favor of recall as deadline looms
Eileen Carter noted that some people who originally doubted the campaign effort’s mission and/or its chance to succeed have changed their minds. She also says some voters who originally were on the fence about the recall have signed the petition.
NOLA.com
Should St. Tammany council ban the sale of kratom supplements? This senator thinks so.
A north shore senator is taking aim at kratom, an herbal supplement that's been flagged as dangerous by two federal agencies, and wants to see it banned in Louisiana. In small doses, the substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, acts as a mild stimulant that users say can increase alertness and energy, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.
KTBS
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Louisiana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Louisiana traditional public and charter schools lost 30,000 students since COVID
Louisiana’s traditional public and public charter schools have continued to lose students since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the student population falling by more than 30,800 students since February 2020, data from the Louisiana Department of Education shows. The Louisiana Department of Education collects student enrollment data every February and October for traditional public...
