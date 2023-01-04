ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

NOLA.com

Scalise and Louisiana GOP delegation stay true to McCarthy — for now

WASHINGTON — Louisiana’s Republican representatives have stayed true to House speaker front-runner Kevin McCarthy over two days of maneuvering, but his failure to take the top spot in Congress despite six votes has sparked talk of finding a compromise candidate — including his second in command, Steve Scalise.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Scalise remains loyal to McCarthy as infighting among Republicans continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Day two of the new Congress started the way day one did with someone nominating Kevin McCarthy for the House Speaker’s job. “I rise to nominate the gentleman from California Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, to applause from a majority of the Republicans in the chamber.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Sen. John Kennedy tells supporters he won’t run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much anticipation, Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy told supporters he will not run for governor in October. Kennedy, a Republican, had long indicated an interest in running for governor, but he made it official Wednesday afternoon, in an email to supporters, that he will not seek the position. Kennedy, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, easily won reelection to Congress November, fending off 12 challengers and securing himself a second six-year term.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
LOUISIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?

Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Should St. Tammany council ban the sale of kratom supplements? This senator thinks so.

A north shore senator is taking aim at kratom, an herbal supplement that's been flagged as dangerous by two federal agencies, and wants to see it banned in Louisiana. In small doses, the substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, acts as a mild stimulant that users say can increase alertness and energy, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KTBS

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Louisiana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana traditional public and charter schools lost 30,000 students since COVID

Louisiana’s traditional public and public charter schools have continued to lose students since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the student population falling by more than 30,800 students since February 2020, data from the Louisiana Department of Education shows. The Louisiana Department of Education collects student enrollment data every February and October for traditional public...
LOUISIANA STATE

