Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Walmart Recall Impacts 28 States
Food recalls are reported by The U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA and sometimes by a business as a good precaution without the USDA getting involved. When the USDA issues a recall there are several different class levels that can be used in the recall. Many times, a recall is done because of bacterial contamination, contamination from other residues, and also cross contamination with allergens.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Popculture
Salads Recalled
A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
foodsafetynews.com
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Best Life
