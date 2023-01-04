Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as the AEW World Tag Team Title Match he and Cash Wheeler had against current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) this past December as well as how they wanted to have the match because of how popular they were at the time and they felt the match could have set them up at the top and they could have helped the company in that aspect.

2 DAYS AGO