AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Seattle, WA. (1/4/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan...
William Regal Starts Back With WWE This Week
"The Gentleman Villain" has returned to the WWE Universe. PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal officially returns back to work for WWE at this week's television and live events. Regal, who just parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, previously worked for WWE for years as the WWE’s Director of Talent...
AEW Dynamite Results (1/4/2023): Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA.
Dax Harwood On The AEW World Tag Team Title Match Against The Acclaimed Last December
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as the AEW World Tag Team Title Match he and Cash Wheeler had against current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) this past December as well as how they wanted to have the match because of how popular they were at the time and they felt the match could have set them up at the top and they could have helped the company in that aspect.
AEW Announces Three Matches And More For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's AEW Dynamite episode, the three matches and one segment that will be taking place as part of tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club will face Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in Tag Team action, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will take on The Renegades (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) in Women's Division Tag Team action, Perro Peligroso will be in Singles action and the House of Black will address the AEW fans.
Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry In AEW With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women's AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire at...
Nina Samuels Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Former WWE NXT UK Star Nina Samuels recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston on a variety of topics such as how Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks) is definitely a huge name in the pro wrestling industry and how her surprise appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was one of the worst-kept secrets, but maybe it was meant that way.
Two More Title Matches Made Official For AEW's Battle Of The Belts V
AEW previously announced that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will put his title on the line against Kip Sabian at the company's Battle Of The Belts V special tomorrow, January 6 from inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. AEW recently made two more title matches official for tomorrow's Battle Of The Belts V special.
Josh Alexander Teases Special Ring Gear For Bully Ray Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Could "The Walking Weapon" wear special ring gear at the first IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view of the New Year?. Josh Alexander continues to make the media rounds ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. and during a recent interview with WrestleZone, the IMPACT Champion teased special ring gear for his match against Bully Ray at the premium live event.
Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
Nick Aldis Says He Had A Conversation With Cody Rhodes About Doing A Trilogy Of Matches
Professional wrestling veteran and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis appeared on the Universal Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he had a conversation with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes about doing a trilogy of matches, with their third match taking place in London, but it never came into fruition.
William Regal Reportedly Set To Be Working Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode
According to PWInsider.com, newly returned WWE Star William Regal will be working with the WWE’s main roster on tonight's WWE SmackDown from inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as that is a part of his new duties with the promotion, but he won't appear on WWE television until 2024 due to what is stated on the conditions of his AEW release.
Nick Aldis Talks At Length About Dixie Carter's Run As TNA Wrestling President
Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on The Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke at length about Dixie Carter's run as President of TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Mickie James Talks IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, Jordynne Grace
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout spoke about Jordynne Grace and their upcoming showdown at the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
Nick Aldis Says He's Got Excited Things Set For 2023, Talks Getting Praise From Legends Like Sting
Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on The Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about having exciting things booked in 2023 as a free agent, getting high praise from legends like Sting and more.
EJ Nduka Talks About His Run In MLW, Battle Riot Crowd Reaction
EJ Nduka recently appeared as a guest on the Grapsody podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about the Battle Riot crowd reaction, his run in Major League Wrestling thus far and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Eric Bischoff Thinks Vince McMahon's Return Indicates WWE Sale Is Likely
Could the return of the longtime WWE Chairman be a sign of a potential sale coming soon?. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about how he feels Vince McMahon's return to WWE indicates that there is a good chance a company sale is in the works.
NJPW Announces Two Matches For Their STRONG: Nemesis Night 1 Event Tomorrow
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the two matchups that will be taking place as part of their STRONG: Nemesis Night 1 Event tomorrow at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Bullet Club (Jay...
Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser Talks About Possibly Working For AEW
Could Fred Rosser end up "#AllElite?" The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count at NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below...
