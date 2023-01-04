Read full article on original website
Related
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
‘Tough puppy’ stranded on frozen Utah waterfall reunited with her owner on Christmas
“She is one tough puppy! ... Both human and canine couldn’t have been happier to be reunited.”
Watch: Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Baby Deer Adorably Respond to Her Name and Prance Over For Breakfast
Watch This Baby Deer Adorably Respond to Her Name and Prance Over For Breakfast. Dottie, a baby deer, will steal your heart! The scene unfolds in a wooded backyard with a hawk crying out. The person filming then begins to call out the name Dottie. Viewers soon see that the name belongs to the cutest deer you’ll ever see.
Family rescues dog stuck in frozen lake
When a dog fell through the ice in a frozen Quebec lake, a whole family banded together to rescue the pup — even though he wasn't their dog.
Comments / 0