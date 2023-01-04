Read full article on original website
Related
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Comments / 0