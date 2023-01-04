Read full article on original website
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City await the decision of Jude Bellingham after he holds talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Leeds 2-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers pegged back by Rodrigo strike
Player ratings from Leeds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Forest rise out of bottom three
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest - 4 January 2023.
Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng
Marseille striker has January interest from five Premier League clubs, as well as the offer of a new contract in France.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham assistant provides surprising update on future
Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini has admitted that he and Antonio Conte are 'confident' that they will stay at the club for 'a long time'.
Joan Laporta hints at strong Barcelona interest in Premier League midfielder
Joan Laporta namedrops Premier League midfielder as potential target, but transfer plans will hinge on Sergio Busquets.
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's interest in Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 19
The best goals from gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'honest' transfer talks with Cody Gakpo
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has again played down his role in the club's recruitment of Cody Gakpo, insisting he simply gave his Netherlands teammate an 'honest opinion' of the Reds.
Benfica manager blasts 'disrespectful' Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez pursuit
Benfica manager Roger Schmidt hits out at Chelsea over their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez.
Newcastle lead race for La Liga wonderkid; Garang Kuol loan exit close
Newcastle are leading the chase for Spanish teenage sensation Ivan Fresneda while a loan move away from the club is nearing for Garang Kuol.
