Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
whdh.com
DA: Boston woman arrested for bringing loaded gun to Suffolk Superior Courthouse
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan woman has been ordered held without bail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into the Suffolk Superior Courthouse in Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday. Octavia Kelly, 22, was arraigned in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of possession of a firearm...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
East Boston man arrested in connection to 20 cars keyed, charged with 38 counts of vandalism
BOSTON — Boston Police have arrested a man in connection to 20 cars being keyed in the same neighborhood. According to BPD, Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston was arrested and charged with 38 counts of “Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1200.00.”. People who live on...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested, charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston, according to police. Officials say 47-year-old Santos Moscoso was taken into custody at 74 Sumer Street on Thursday. Moscoso was wanted for several warrants issued out of East Boston District Court for...
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week. Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday…
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
USPS offering $50K reward for suspect that robbed Dorchester mail carrier at gunpoint
BOSTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a Boston mail carrier at gunpoint, according to officials. The armed robbery occurred on December 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the area...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
NECN
Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man injured, trapped in collision between cement truck and box truck
At approximately 8:00am on Thursday, Maine State Police responded to a report of an accident on the Maine Turnpike Mile Marker 1 southbound in Kittery. Upon arrival, first responders found that a box truck driven by Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston was traveling south when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck driven by Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, Maine.
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
whdh.com
Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’
WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
whdh.com
Worcester police warning residents of a spike in car break-ins
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents of a spike in car break-ins in the area. Officials say the break-ins have been happening in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant, and Chandler Streets. Most of the cars were broken into were unlocked and broken into during the overnight hours.
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers
A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Comments / 0