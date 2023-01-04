Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix couple run over by suspected drunk driver while changing tire along I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amanda Araiza and Robert Elibe are supposed to be planning their wedding. Instead, they’re at a north Phoenix hospital scheduling Robert’s next surgery and medical procedure. “I thought I had lost him,” said Araiza. “My heart dropped so hard, I thought I lost him.”
AZFamily
Chandler man accused of driving 107 mph in 45 zone before crash that killed man, grandson
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 zone before crashing into another car with a family inside, killing a grandfather and his 4-year-old grandson and injuring two others last month in Chandler. Police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday afternoon.
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
ABC 15 News
Man critical after Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
MESA, AZ — One man is hurt and another is in custody after a shooting in Mesa Saturday morning. Mesa police say it happened near 80th Street and University Drive. A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital. He's reportedly suffering from "life-threatening" injuries.
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
KTAR.com
School bus among 4 vehicles involved in collision in Glendale
PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a four-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Glendale, authorities said. There were no children in the bus when the crash occurred near Olive and 59th avenues, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver and a passenger of a truck...
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
fox10phoenix.com
Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is accused of driving drunk, causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband as they were on their way to a friend’s house in Scottsdale last week. On Dec. 30, just after 7 p.m., police began receiving calls...
Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head
A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it. This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
