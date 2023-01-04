2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans select Bryce Young No. 1 overall; Seahawks add Jalen Carter at No. 3 and a big WR

Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the transfer portal this winter after spending his first three college seasons with the Crimson Tide. Today, the former five-star tailback recruit has found his new home: Texas Christian University. Sanders took to social media today ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer
The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
Kam Pringle, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, trims list to 6, includes in-state Clemson, South Carolina
While February's traditional signing period has not yet arrived for the class of 2023, most of those prospects signed in December. College football coaching staffs have shifted their focus accordingly, turning the page to 2024 athletes. In turn, those 2024 prospects are beginning to announce ...
Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick
The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles double up on defense; Giants, Jets stockpile offense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s good to be Howie Roseman these days. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager has assembled a roster that’s hoping to clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday against the New York Giants. BUY NFL...
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs
Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for a month after he injured his knee in Week 13, and it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens expect him to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. That has left many wondering if the star quarterback will be ready to return in the first round... The post Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field several trades for No. 2 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is expected to land a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
Michael Uini, 4-star OT via 2024 class, incudes 2 B1G programs in top 10
Michael Uini has narrowed down his choices, and two B1G programs have made the cut. The OT holds offers from 27 different schools across multiple conferences, including CFP National Championship contenders UGA and TCU. At 6’7 and 290 pounds, Uini would be a sizeable addition to any offensive line.
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
