ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Unity Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail experiencing flooding as Upstate undergoes heavy rainfall

By Staff
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfri1_0k34VXyO00

Heavy rainfall has prompted flash floods in Unity Park and many parts of the Greenville area Wednesday morning.

The city of Greenville tweeted that several roads within the city are flooded as bands of thunderstorms drenched the Upstate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9 am, Hudson Street was the only street fully closed.

Cleveland Park, the Greenville Zoo, and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in the lower part of Falls Park are closed due to the conditions.

The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg (NWS) retweeted several videos taken by Reed Timmer from the Discovery Channel show Storm Chasers . The videos show water levels on the Reedy River rising up above some bridges in the Greenville area, including the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and flooding in Unity Park.

Another video shows water spilling over a road and property in Powdersville.

According to the city of Greenville's Twitter account, the Greenville City Fire Department performed a water rescue of two people trapped in a van Wednesday morning at Halton and Haywood roads.

The city urges, "If you live in a low lying area, near a river or creek, please pay attention to rising water conditions. If you come across a road is flooded do not try to cross it or go through it."

Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Unity Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail experiencing flooding as Upstate undergoes heavy rainfall

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Reedy River kayakers

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents push back on large developments

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Duke Tea Room

The coming of the Ottaray Hotel to North Main Street in 1909 was a momentous occasion for Greenville. Not since the Mansion House was built at Court Square in the 1820s had a hotel with such grandeur, presence and elegance graced Main Street. Nearly a century after Greenville’s first great hotel was built, the city could now boast its new architecturally unique hotel. The hotel sat at the highest point in the city on the northeast corner of North Main and Oak streets at the end of a residential section of town lined with big Victorian homes.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant

Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee County Rock Quarry makes improvements to enhance safety

WALHALLA, S.C. — The Oconee County Rock Quarry made several improvements to enhance safety. “I think people are going to be more comfortable and they’re going to feel safer to utilize the quarry and it’s going to make it more efficient for us as well,” said Thom Moxley, Oconee County Rock Quarry manager.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy