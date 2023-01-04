Unity Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail experiencing flooding as Upstate undergoes heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has prompted flash floods in Unity Park and many parts of the Greenville area Wednesday morning.

The city of Greenville tweeted that several roads within the city are flooded as bands of thunderstorms drenched the Upstate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9 am, Hudson Street was the only street fully closed.

Cleveland Park, the Greenville Zoo, and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in the lower part of Falls Park are closed due to the conditions.

The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg (NWS) retweeted several videos taken by Reed Timmer from the Discovery Channel show Storm Chasers . The videos show water levels on the Reedy River rising up above some bridges in the Greenville area, including the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and flooding in Unity Park.

Another video shows water spilling over a road and property in Powdersville.

According to the city of Greenville's Twitter account, the Greenville City Fire Department performed a water rescue of two people trapped in a van Wednesday morning at Halton and Haywood roads.

The city urges, "If you live in a low lying area, near a river or creek, please pay attention to rising water conditions. If you come across a road is flooded do not try to cross it or go through it."

