While the pandemic grabbed headlines for the past two years, Danville and its residents seemed to settle back into a sense of normality again, as strides were made in economic development, crime reduction, school improvements and other announcements that indicate the city is on the move forward going into 2023. One lingering result of the pandemic, however, is supply chain difficulties, pushing some key projects in the city back a year before completion, to include Caesars Virginia and the White Mill.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO