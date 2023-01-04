Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville gridiron standout plays pro in Canada
Although Danville native Malik Clements is nearly 2,000 miles away from home in his present occupation, playing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, the former George Washington High standout is getting to live out his dream of being a professional football player. He even got a chance to play for a CFL title this fall, as his Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup Championship Game for a third straight season.
UNC Basketball legend “The President of the Seth Trimble Fan Club”
When asked about Seth Trimble, legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige had some high praise for the true freshman guard. On Wednesday night, a special guest was at the Dean Smith Center, as legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige was in attendance for the Tar Heels’ victory over Wake Forest.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina A&T hires Vincent Brown as Head Football Coach
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Aggies have a new football coach. North Carolina A&T State University Athletics announced Friday that Vincent Brown will lead the football program as the new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in the program's history. We'll hear more from the new coach during...
chathamstartribune.com
Economic development topped headlines for Danville
While the pandemic grabbed headlines for the past two years, Danville and its residents seemed to settle back into a sense of normality again, as strides were made in economic development, crime reduction, school improvements and other announcements that indicate the city is on the move forward going into 2023. One lingering result of the pandemic, however, is supply chain difficulties, pushing some key projects in the city back a year before completion, to include Caesars Virginia and the White Mill.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg has elected four women in a row as mayor. Here’s how unusual that is.
Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a reporter based in the Hill City. Here’s how. The Lynchburg City Council, with its first Republican majority in decades, gavelled in this week and, as one of its first acts, elected a mayor. The council’s choice, on a 4-3 vote, was...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wakg.com
Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident
A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
chathamstartribune.com
Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
WSLS
Two bodies recovered from Smith Mountain Lake ID’d as missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two bodies that were recovered from Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday morning were confirmed to be the two boaters missing after a boat capsized Monday. The bodies of Landon Oakes, 21, of Danville and Zachary Travis, 20, of Danville were recovered from the lake around...
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
Comments / 0