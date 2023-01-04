ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

St. John’s nipped by Providence as losing streak hits five

St. John’s turned in one of its best performances of the season and it still wasn’t enough. The Red Storm were beaten 83-80 at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday to push their losing streak to five games. “I thought our energy level was different,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought the mindset was different with guys trusting one another and executing what we talked about. They had to make plays. I think the biggest thing was our execution on defense. That kept us in the in the game and gave us a chance.” Joel Soriano paced St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy