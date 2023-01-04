Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Bills BREAKING: John ‘Smoke’ Brown Roster Move for Patriots
John ‘Smoke’ Brown is moving on up for Buffalo Vs. Patriots.
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
Staff Picks for Cincinnati Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati is hoping to win their eighth consecutive game
Dolphins elevate Mike Glennon, Brennan Scarlett for regular-season finale vs. Jets
The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Mike Glennon and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett from the practice squad for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.
5 college basketball players hospitalized after rigorous workout; head coach temporarily removed: report
Concordia University Chicago postponed two men's basketball games after five players on the team were hospitalized following a rigorous workout at practice.
Lucas' Shelby Grover becomes sixth 1,000-point scorer in Cubs girls basketball history
LUCAS — When Shelby Grover stepped to the free throw line with 1:13 left in a blowout win over Crestline, she had a quick flashback as she went through her preshot routine. She went back four years ago in her very first varsity game as a freshman. She was a nervous wreck when...
St. John’s nipped by Providence as losing streak hits five
St. John’s turned in one of its best performances of the season and it still wasn’t enough. The Red Storm were beaten 83-80 at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday to push their losing streak to five games. “I thought our energy level was different,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought the mindset was different with guys trusting one another and executing what we talked about. They had to make plays. I think the biggest thing was our execution on defense. That kept us in the in the game and gave us a chance.” Joel Soriano paced St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with...
