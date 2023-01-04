ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

Blue Ridge Muse

Chance Harman Classic basketball starts today

The Chance Harman Classic kicks off at noon today in the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court and offers many games over Friday and Saturday with the FCHS Lady Buffaloes facing Cave Spring at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Buffaloes against Union at 6:00. The annual event raises...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville gridiron standout plays pro in Canada

Although Danville native Malik Clements is nearly 2,000 miles away from home in his present occupation, playing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, the former George Washington High standout is getting to live out his dream of being a professional football player. He even got a chance to play for a CFL title this fall, as his Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup Championship Game for a third straight season.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Economic development topped headlines for Danville

While the pandemic grabbed headlines for the past two years, Danville and its residents seemed to settle back into a sense of normality again, as strides were made in economic development, crime reduction, school improvements and other announcements that indicate the city is on the move forward going into 2023. One lingering result of the pandemic, however, is supply chain difficulties, pushing some key projects in the city back a year before completion, to include Caesars Virginia and the White Mill.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
ROANOKE, VA
Syracuse.com

Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide

Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville

There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Averett education students create inclusive books for children

Averett University elementary education majors gained insight into the power of diversity in children’s literature this fall. During the semester, students in Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Nina Huff’s reading and language development class focused on “Book Talk” sessions in partnership with Librarian Jennifer Robinson in Averett’s Mary B. Blount Library. Each class was a deep dive into a specific concept or area related to building diverse classroom libraries. Discussions included culture, ethnicity, special needs, family dynamics, gender identity, life challenges, medical conditions, environmental and social justice, respect/empathy, varied genres and perspectives, and more. Students also built a shared resource document highlighting 130 suggested books across multiple areas of diversity.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
PENHOOK, VA
WSLS

Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing

ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE

