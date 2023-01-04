ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!?!?This craziness is one of the reasons why most states are reluctant to legalize Marijuana. There are so many people who would benefit from using Marijuana but that means breaking the law to be able to purchase it. I choose to break the law. I have a medical issue and to make a long story short, to be able to eat and hold it down and to help me with the nausea that comes from eating and to help with the pain that comes from eating, I choose to be able to stay ALIVE, so I break the law to purchase Marijuana. Right now, this is the only thing that helps me to live day by day. Until I am able to have surgery that hopefully will help these symptoms, if I want to live this is my only way. And before you judge me, walk 1 day in my shoes. You never know what someone is going through until you walk a day in their shoes.
Only CBD and Delta THC products are legally sold in Tennessee not cannabis(the real stuff). Thanks to the derelicts in Nashville.
And so many of our youth look up to these people. Great example for them. Sad.
