Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
'Longest 60 seconds of my life': Inmate honored for saving deputy who was choking
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An unlikely bond was forged between a retired deputy and an inmate at a Virginia corrections facility after the inmate reportedly saved the deputy from choking. According to KCRA News, Curtis Harrell was in a summer workforce program where retired deputies teach skills to help inmates...
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
WAVY News 10
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high school basketball. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Study shows drinking water may...
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861
The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
13newsnow.com
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake crash injures 3, including officer
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February
Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3. Proprietor Phil Smith says they're making the announcement early to give their employees time to find a place to go.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter’s possible laptop to law enforcement
As WAVY reported on Thursday, Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler said that since announcing her possession of the laptop, she handed it over to her attorney, Joe Sherman and that they are now working to give it to the Department of Justice.
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high...
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Virginia Zoo mourns passing of youngest two-toed sloth, Riley
The Virginia Zoo is mourning the passing of the facility's two-toed sloth, Riley.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
