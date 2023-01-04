Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire District will convert Fire Station No. 2
Bozeman, Mont — In Gallatin County, the Central Valley Fire District is shuffling resources to help with emergency responses. “We're going to be converting our Station 2 from a career station into a resident volunteer station,” Central Valley Fire District Deputy Chief of Operations Justin Monroe said. After...
Fairfield Sun Times
A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission turns to business owners for parking ideas
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In efforts to resolve the parking issues in downtown Bozeman, the city commission has turned to business owners for ideas. The previous plan implemented a paid parking system in downtown Bozeman. Commissioners delayed the proposal, allowing more time for public input. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham believes...
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
NBCMontana
Livingston meth dealer receives 10-year prison sentence
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say a Livingston man who distributed meth in Park and Gallatin counties while in possession of a firearm will serve 10 years in prison. Ryan King Steady pleaded guilty last June. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following information:. A Livingston man...
NBCMontana
Plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police host special ceremony to honor officers
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A special police ceremony Thursday at the Bozeman Public Safety Center highlighted the hard work of officers. The event saw a big turnout, featuring promotions, awards, retirements and swearing in new officers. Officials said the police force handles a large volume of emergency calls, and it’s...
californianewswire.com
J.W. Heist Steakhouse Opens in Downtown Bozeman – Woodfire Cooking Wrapped in a Fine Dining Experience
BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t
When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
New Years Weekend at a glance from Law Enforcement
Following New Year's Weekend, the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office give insight into what the holiday weekend looked like for their officers and deputies.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
NBCMontana
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
Bozeman man loses fingers in firework explosion
Cameron Alverson's New Year's Eve did not go as expected when a firework exploded in his hand while he was celebrating, causing him to lose more than half of his fingers.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
NBCMontana
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
NBCMontana
Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue reaches halfway mark to campaign goal
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Fort Ellis All Volunteer Fire and Rescue is that much closer to getting a new fire station. The department's campaign surpassed $750,000 thanks to a generous $25,000 donation from Bozeman Health. Officials from Bozeman Health said they’re happy to contribute to their long-standing partner’s capital...
