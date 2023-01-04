ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Plans to tax recreational marijuana in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawmakers from St. Charles County to St. Louis are scrambling to get measures on the ballot to tax the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. That’s one of the provisions in Amendment 3 that legalized those cannabis sales. Elliott Davis talked to both officials and people from the industry about the new […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

An inside look at a colorful Ladue living room renovation

When tasked with reviving a bland and boring living room in a 1930s Ladue home, Youtopia Designs owner Candice Wideman delivered a space that’s sophisticated – yet sassy. “They have a very sophisticated sort of style but are a lot of fun,” Wideman says. “They definitely infused color into the design to create a space that is intriguing, inviting and unique.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Jan. 6-8

If you're in that post-holiday slump, these St. Louis events will help you re-energize, from a Saturday morning yoga sesh at Earthbound Beer to Bark n Sniff's Winter WakeUp Market at The Garage STL on Sunday afternoon. Saturday. "Unroll your mat for an hour-long, all-levels yoga practice. Beginners are welcome....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Grab some donuts from the Old Town Donut shop. There are two locations, one is in Florissant and is open 24/7. The other location is in Cottleville, in St. Charles County. That location is open every day from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Sugarfire to open new Arnold restaurant next week

ARNOLD, Mo. – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region will soon open doors in Jefferson County. Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 9. The new restaurant will be located in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
