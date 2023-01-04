Read full article on original website
Contact 2 gets results for woman with unfinished kitchen renovation
When FOX 2's Contact 2 team first met Hattie Thomas in September, she was washing dishes in the bathroom sink of her north St. Louis home. The messy misfortune was the fallout from a still incomplete kitchen renovation.
Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab
The Hashy Meal brings new meaning to the words "burger joint"
FOX2now.com
Puffy Big Clothing on top and skinny pants on the bottom – it’s jelly fishing
ST. LOUIS – Winter trends are so fun. This one has the big puffy coats or sweaters on the top, and don’t ditch those skinny jeans-you’ll need them for this trend. Brittany Williams, stylist at the St. Louis Galleria, shared her best jelly fishing looks, and you’ll be so jelly.
edglentoday.com
Wall To Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings In Edwardsville Has Ribbon Cutting, Off To Solid Start
EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall. “My...
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Plans to tax recreational marijuana in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawmakers from St. Charles County to St. Louis are scrambling to get measures on the ballot to tax the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. That’s one of the provisions in Amendment 3 that legalized those cannabis sales. Elliott Davis talked to both officials and people from the industry about the new […]
edglentoday.com
Schnucks Customers, Company Donate More Than $250,000 To The Salvation Army Through “Round Up at the Register”
ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $250,135 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.”. Schnucks customers had the option to round up...
World Wide Technology looks to hire hundreds at weekend job fair
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – World Wide Technology is looking to hire hundreds of people and fill a variety of positions at a job fair this weekend. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North American Integration Center at 108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville.
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
laduenews.com
An inside look at a colorful Ladue living room renovation
When tasked with reviving a bland and boring living room in a 1930s Ladue home, Youtopia Designs owner Candice Wideman delivered a space that’s sophisticated – yet sassy. “They have a very sophisticated sort of style but are a lot of fun,” Wideman says. “They definitely infused color into the design to create a space that is intriguing, inviting and unique.”
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Jan. 6-8
If you're in that post-holiday slump, these St. Louis events will help you re-energize, from a Saturday morning yoga sesh at Earthbound Beer to Bark n Sniff's Winter WakeUp Market at The Garage STL on Sunday afternoon. Saturday. "Unroll your mat for an hour-long, all-levels yoga practice. Beginners are welcome....
KMOV
Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | January 6, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. PART 1 PART 2
St. Louis Celebrates Twelfth Night and Begins Mardi Gras Season
- Tonight marks the 12th night since Christmas. The carnival season has already begun, and a season of celebration is just around the corner.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Grab some donuts from the Old Town Donut shop. There are two locations, one is in Florissant and is open 24/7. The other location is in Cottleville, in St. Charles County. That location is open every day from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sugarfire to open new Arnold restaurant next week
ARNOLD, Mo. – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region will soon open doors in Jefferson County. Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 9. The new restaurant will be located in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue.
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
