Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.
Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.
According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.
Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.
“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.
The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.
“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.
NEW YORK (WETM) – In her 2023 State of the State Address, NY Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged the struggles currently facing small farms and laid out plans to invest in local farmers in the year ahead. Hochul’s address touched on the rising average age of New York farmers, problems from the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration policies […]
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breakfast is often called the “most important meal of the day” and lunch helps us power through the day. However, the unfortunate reality is that some students don’t have access to healthy foods. That’s why some lawmakers are meeting in Albany Monday morning to help fill the gap for students and […]
According to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), New Yorkers will now have the option to choose "X" as an option to signify another gender other than male or female on birth, marriage, and death certificates.
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An expired inspection sticker leads to a drug charge in Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road near Bostwick Road around 11:22 a.m. Sunday after observing the non-valid sticker. With assistance from a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine, authorities conducted a vehicle search and allegedly located 4.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. 35-year-old Amanda Freelove, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany Tuesday addressed lawmakers and New Yorkers with her ‘State of the State’ address. Public safety, she said, is her number one priority. “And a day has not gone by where I’ve not been laser-focused on this objective. Ah, the pandemic caused so much havoc,” she said […]
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
