Moscow, ID

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

By Tom Palmer, Devan Markham, Brian Entin
 6 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges.

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.

Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.

According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.

Kohberger was arrested last week in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection to the fatal stabbings of four students : Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Inside Idaho suspect’s Latah County jail cell

He appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition , telling the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row. His mother cried as his sister comforted her.

Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.

“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.

“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.

    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
    Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff's deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris speaks with members of the media during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Stroudsburg, Pa., following a hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
    Family members of Bryan Kohberger, the man facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, arrive at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    FILE – A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
    Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 14, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via AP)
