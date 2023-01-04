ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

The Best Keurig Holiday Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% On Coffee Makers and K-Cups

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone on your gift list, Keurig coffee makers make practical gifts that will get used every day. For coffee lovers, now is the best time to find deals on both Keurig coffee makers and coffee pods for your daily brews. Holiday sales at Amazon and Macy's have Keurig deals up to 50% off right now. With the new year around the corner, make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.
CBS Miami

Online shopping hit record breaking levels over the holidays

MIAMI - Online shopping increased steadily this holiday season as record-setting discounts helped offset the pain from high inflation. Consumers spent a record $211.7 billion online shopping between November 1 and December 31, according to Adobe Analytics. That marks a 3.5% increase from the same period of 2021. The figures are not adjusted for inflation. However, Adobe said uptick was driven by growing demand, not just higher prices. That's because Adobe's research finds that online prices have been falling year-over-year since September. Still, retailers were forced to offer deep discounts to lure shoppers this holiday season and to slash bloated...
Axios

Deep discounts drive record holiday online shopping

American shoppers took advantage of deep discounts online and rang up a record $211.7 billion in e-commerce spending in November and December, according to a new Adobe Analytics report out today. Why it matters: The results — unadjusted for inflation — reflect resilient consumer demand for holiday goods in spite...
The Independent

January sales 2023: The best new year deals from The White Company, Dyson, Pandora, Le Creuset and more

The January sales help brighten up what is typically a dull and dreary month. Some brands and retailers even offer month-long savings that are sure to help with the post-Christmas crash.So, whether you’re looking to spend some Christmas money – will the joy of opening a card to discover £20 hidden inside ever fade? – bag a bargain on home appliances or simply treat yourself to some new tech, the New Year sales are one of the best opportunities to do so.With the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Amazon taking part in the new year reductions,...
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
housebeautiful.com

Nordstrom Extends Half Yearly Sale With Major Up to 60% Off Discounts on Home Goods

Online shopping aficionados who didn’t find what they wanted on their holiday wish lists are in luck this week. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—which quietly kicked off on December 26, 2022—has been extended from January 2 to January 9, 2023. With deals up to 60 percent off and over 40,000 items marked down at the time of publication, shoppers can expect to find steals on a little bit of everything including an array of home finds from a host of editor-loved brands.
ktalnews.com

Best smart hula hoop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hula hooping is not only fun, but it’s also a great form of exercise that can help you burn calories and sculpt your body. Traditional hula hoops can be challenging to use, though, as they require a lot of practice and coordination. Thankfully, smart hula hoops eliminate that barrier to entry.

