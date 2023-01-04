Read full article on original website
Related
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Take Note: The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas in ’23
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. But we're all aware there are dangerous cities and towns in our state. Surprisingly this list is made up mostly of smaller cities, suburbs, and towns, aside from Houston, TX, which lands at No. 7.
Forbes reports these are the best cities in Texas to live in
DALLAS (KDAF) — Living in Texas can be the simplest form of life or can be the most complex thing you’ve ever done in your life, but one thing’s for sure, once you’re here, you may never want to leave. This is especially true if you...
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
New laws in Texas help elderly and environment
New laws in Texas help elderly and environment News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 15:15 Image STOCK PHOTO Body The State of Texas ushered in a...
KLTV
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?
So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets. Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.
Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof
I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
7 Annoying Things I See Texas Drivers Do Regularly, According To A Lifelong Local
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Texans have a unique way of driving, hence the never-ending social media jokes and the complaints from out-of-staters experiencing our traffic for the first time.
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
saobserver.com
TEXAS RANKS CHEAPEST FOR CHAMPAGNE
The Cost of Champagne, How Much Did You Pay This Holiday?. On average, Americans can expect to pay $55.85 for a bottle of champagne this year. At more than $67 for a bottle, Kansas, Idaho, and Alaska have the highest average prices in the country. Here’s where Texas ranks:
Comments / 1