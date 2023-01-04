ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
KLTV

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
Mix 97.9 FM

Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?

So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets. Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof

I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
96.5 The Rock

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
saobserver.com

TEXAS RANKS CHEAPEST FOR CHAMPAGNE

The Cost of Champagne, How Much Did You Pay This Holiday?. On average, Americans can expect to pay $55.85 for a bottle of champagne this year. At more than $67 for a bottle, Kansas, Idaho, and Alaska have the highest average prices in the country. Here’s where Texas ranks:
