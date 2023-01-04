ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton rings in new year with win over Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton started the new calendar year off with a big win at Eaton Rapids. Freshman Keyshawn Summerville had another strong game for the J-Dubbs with 17 points and teammate Devon Hodges-Smith also scored 17 as Sexton led from wire to wire. The J-Dubbs improve...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23

JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best

FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and nearly 90% of them are fatal. After NFL star Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night, Shari Babbitt was left worried about her grandchild’s safety when playing football....
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!. The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us. “I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

