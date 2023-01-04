Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
High school basketball: First 5th Quarter of 2023
The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton rings in new year with win over Eaton Rapids
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton started the new calendar year off with a big win at Eaton Rapids. Freshman Keyshawn Summerville had another strong game for the J-Dubbs with 17 points and teammate Devon Hodges-Smith also scored 17 as Sexton led from wire to wire. The J-Dubbs improve...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys beat Kearsley to remain unbeaten
FLINT – Hamady’s boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact Thursday, beating Kearsley 79-42. Jakobie Boose led the Hawks with 16 points and Amari’Yunn Blythe added 14 points.
MLive.com
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23
JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best
FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
Vandals Ruin Laingsburg Youth Baseball Fields
Let me begin by saying that I love the game of baseball. It was an important game for me when I was growing up. It taught me fundamentals. It taught me how to work as a team. It also created a dream for me to play MLB baseball. Team sports are important for social aspects.
Trending Flint-area boys basketball teams, first Power Rankings of season
FLINT – We unveiled the first Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings of the season Wednesday. Now it’s time to take a look at the boys.
WILX-TV
How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and nearly 90% of them are fatal. After NFL star Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night, Shari Babbitt was left worried about her grandchild’s safety when playing football....
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
Calvin names head coach of first football team
Calvin University has chosen a leader for its first football team ever.
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
Fox17
Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!. The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us. “I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0