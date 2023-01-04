JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO