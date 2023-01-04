Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle overturns after crashing into parked car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are on the scene after a driver reportedly struck a parked car and then overturned. It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Blain Highway, near the intersection of Chester Hill Road. The cause of the crash is currently...
iheart.com
Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.
Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Suspect in custody following fatal shooting in Mason County
ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting incident that occurred in the Ashton area of Mason County early Saturday morning. A male victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a social media post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
Piketon man dies after car collides with backhoe
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after semi hauling gravel tips over in Cabell
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken to the hospital in Cabell County Friday morning after a semi hauling gravel tipped over on its side. The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Route 2 (Ohio River Road), dispatchers said. The road was apparently...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Piketon man killed in Route 32 crash
PIKETON, Ohio — The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SR-32 near Tipton Lane in Pike County. The incident occurred at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Monday night. According to the highway patrol, a Volvo backhoe was traveling westbound on...
Times Gazette
Minor injuries in head-on crash
A head-on traffic crash involving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a 2004 Dodge Stratus occurred Tuesday at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Chillicothe Avenue and East Main Street in Hillsboro. According to the traffic crash report, the pickup was stopped on East Main Street at the...
Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
WSAZ
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rifle among items seized in Chillicothe search warrant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — SWAT and officers seized two guns and money on Friday in Chillicothe. The search warrant happened at around 2 p.m. at 553 East Water Street. Inside the home detectives found two guns, including a stolen handgun and an AR style rifle. Also seized was money and three ounces of drugs.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Deer Creek State Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire near Deer Creek State Park earlier this afternoon. The fire was located at a two-story home in the 4000 block of Route 207 N.E., and upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of the residence.
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
