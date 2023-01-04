If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Something not enough people talk about is how debilitating adult acne can be. Here’s the thing: adult acne is more common than you think. According to Acne.org, up to 31.9 percent of women have it, along with 20.5 percent of men have it. Yet, so many people still believe acne ends in high school for everyone. It’s not the case, and we found a gel that shoppers say works wonders on their adult acne. The best part? It’s only $15 on...

16 MINUTES AGO