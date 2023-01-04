Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 14784 Peace River Way around 6:30 Wednesday night. Deputies have categorized her disappearance as missing endangered because she ingested toxic berries and made statements of harming herself. Gracia Bontrager was wearing a white tank top and black pants at the time she was last seen, walking away from the property.

