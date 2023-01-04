Read full article on original website
Florida man accused of fatally running over girlfriend following domestic dispute
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Drew Leibrock and his girlfriend were "involved in an ongoing domestic dispute that continued through the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022."
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Woman Arrested Following Unprovoked Attacks on Two Shoppers
Stuart - Friday January 6, 2023: A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested following unprovoked attacks on two shoppers in Martin County, one of whom was an elderly woman. The first attack occurred outside the Best Buy Plaza at 2555 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is under the jurisdiction of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Delivery person accused of killing Boca Raton woman won't receive death penalty
Jorge Dupre Lachazo, a delivery person accused of beating a Boca Raton woman and setting her on fire, has been spared the possibility of a death penalty with a non-jury trial scheduled .
WPBF News 25
Death penalty waived for delivery driver who police say killed Boca Raton woman, non-jury trial set
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The former delivery driver accused ofbeating a Boca Raton woman to death and setting her on fire will not receive the death penalty. Jorge Dupre Lachazo appeared at the Palm Beach County Courthouse on Friday, where the prosecution and defense shared their new agreement with Judge Daliah Weiss.
treasurecoast.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
Florida deputy suspended after shotgun, rifle stolen from vehicle
A South Florida deputy was suspended for two days after burglars allegedly stole a bag full of weapons from his patrol vehicle last year. According to an internal affairs report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Geral Ramirez was suspended after burglars broke into his vehicle in a Boynton Beach neighborhood on May 15, 2022.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced
WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident. Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of...
Man who beat mother to death says he 'Gave Into The Devil Tonight'
A man who beat his mother to death on New Year's Eve admitted to the murder by writing a note that said he "gave into the devil tonight."
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
veronews.com
He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.
Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
WESH
Deputies searching for missing and endangered Florida teen who ingested toxic berries
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 14784 Peace River Way around 6:30 Wednesday night. Deputies have categorized her disappearance as missing endangered because she ingested toxic berries and made statements of harming herself. Gracia Bontrager was wearing a white tank top and black pants at the time she was last seen, walking away from the property.
YAHOO!
Observer Newspaper Online
Felon wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport
A man described by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as a violent felon was arrested Thursday at an airport in Nevada.
Maryland man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce
A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
WSVN-TV
Family in Sebastian finds, returns 38-year-old message in a bottle to rightful owner
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WSVN) — A message in a bottle that was once lost has been found on a beach in Sebastian. When Troy Heller was 10 years old and vacationing in Vero Beach, he thought it was a good idea to put a message in a bottle and throw it into the Atlantic.
veronews.com
