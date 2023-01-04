ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of fatally running over girlfriend following domestic dispute

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Drew Leibrock and his girlfriend were "involved in an ongoing domestic dispute that continued through the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022."
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Woman Arrested Following Unprovoked Attacks on Two Shoppers

Stuart - Friday January 6, 2023: A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested following unprovoked attacks on two shoppers in Martin County, one of whom was an elderly woman. The first attack occurred outside the Best Buy Plaza at 2555 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is under the jurisdiction of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies searching for missing and endangered Florida teen who ingested toxic berries

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 14784 Peace River Way around 6:30 Wednesday night. Deputies have categorized her disappearance as missing endangered because she ingested toxic berries and made statements of harming herself. Gracia Bontrager was wearing a white tank top and black pants at the time she was last seen, walking away from the property.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

City of Deerfield mourns death of local high schooler fatally shot

Shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of SW 2 Street in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies learned 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr. had been shot. Detectives with the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
veronews.com

