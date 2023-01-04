ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

YourErie

PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

2023 PA Farm Show Food Court Opens Friday: Ag Secretary Previews Menu, Highlighting Pennsylvanians Who Benefit from Sales

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Russell Redding hosted area media today for a preview of items on the menu in the 2023 Farm Show Food Court, and the Pennsylvanians in agriculture who benefit from the sales. The Food Court will open to the public Friday, January 6 from noon to 9:00 PM. Admission and parking for the day are free.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment

A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage increased to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking. State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans. He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Al...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Wolf announces scholarship program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation. On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school. In a release, Wolf said, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

