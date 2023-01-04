Read full article on original website
Report: ‘Unclear’ whether Pennsylvania’s rural tax credit program creates jobs
HARRISBURG, PA – Lawmakers have approved a variety of tax credits in an effort to boost economic growth in the commonwealth. Evidence of that growth, however, can be hard to find. For one program aimed at rural Pennsylvania, a state agency has recommended a pause until more data can...
PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in...
Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link.
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
2023 PA Farm Show Food Court Opens Friday: Ag Secretary Previews Menu, Highlighting Pennsylvanians Who Benefit from Sales
Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Russell Redding hosted area media today for a preview of items on the menu in the 2023 Farm Show Food Court, and the Pennsylvanians in agriculture who benefit from the sales. The Food Court will open to the public Friday, January 6 from noon to 9:00 PM. Admission and parking for the day are free.
$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment
A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
Rozzi vows to halt all other legislation until General Assembly passes abuse survivors’ amendment
HARRISBURG, PA – In his first act at the helm, Pennsylvania’s newly elected independent state House speaker vowed to halt all other legislative action until a constitutional amendment to provide legal relief for victims of childhood sexual assault passes both chambers of the Legislature. On Friday, Gov. Tom...
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage increased to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking. State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans. He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many […]
Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Al...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker.
Governor Wolf announces scholarship program
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation. On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school. In a release, Wolf said, […]
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
