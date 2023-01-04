Read full article on original website
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
DeSantis inauguration planned to give donors special treatment. They got long lines, few seats
Riding high on a wave of national attention, Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed to a crowd of about 250 people at a candlelight dinner for donors Monday night that his swearing-in ceremony was “the most requested ticket” of any inauguration in state history.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
Moving to Florida to Save on Taxes? Be Prepared For a Sticker Shock.
Although Florida is one of the few states that has no income tax, high prices for insurance, housing and healthcare could mean that residents don't save as much as they think.
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
BET
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Florida Attorney General meets rejection after effort to block Zeigler DNA testing
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to stop DNA testing of evidence in the case of Tommy Zeigler, who has lived on Florida’s death row for more than 46 years. In December, attorneys for Zeigler shipped more than...
Ron DeSantis Names Former House Speaker to State University System’s Board of Governors
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Jose Oliva to the Board of Governors of the State University System. Oliva is the CEO of Oliva International Foods. He served as a state representative from 2011–2020, including being the speaker in his last two years in Tallahassee.
DeSantis seeks to transform Sarasota's New College with conservative board takeover
Gov. Ron DeSantis began the process Friday of transforming Sarasota's New College of Florida into a more conservative institution, appointing six new board members, including conservative activist Christopher Rufo, a dean at conservative Hillsdale College and a senior fellow at The Claremont Institute, a right-wing think tank. "It is our hope that New...
Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick: $14 Million in Omnibus Funds Headed to South Florida District
U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced the inclusion of thirteen projects in her district through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package, which was passed by the House in time to avert a potential government shutdown. “I’m proud to have secured this critical funding for our district within my first 10...
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Pasco County Public Schools Go With The Appellate Court Flow On Bathroom Policy
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Public Schools will re-establish a policy of students using the bathroom of their biological sex, and not their stated or chosen gender. Superintendent Kurt Browning attributed the decision to a recent federal appeals court ruling, the Florida The Free
