Florida State

CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Florida Governor Insists State Universities and Colleges Prove They’re Not Promoting “Trendy Ideology” On Campus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began his second term in office this week. During his inauguration speech, he took aim again at what he called “trendy ideology” on college campuses. The Florida politician has requested that state colleges and universities give over information about the funding they are allocating to initiatives centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory.
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE

