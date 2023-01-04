Read full article on original website
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
HUD Closes Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. –The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing announced that it recently closed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) in Boston, MA, at Mission Main in the Mission Hill neighborhood. This transaction will preserve and rehabilitate...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
nbcboston.com
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit
BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement. The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011.
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
nbcboston.com
Salesforce Mum on Impact of Layoffs Locally
After saying Wednesday that it would cut thousands of workers globally, Salesforce Inc. remained mum about the impact its announced layoffs and real estate reductions will have on its Boston-area workforce. The San Francisco-based business software maker, which established a presence in Greater Boston in 2014, said Wednesday in a...
Health officials elevate Boston area to ‘high COVID-19 risk’, public urged to take precautions
BOSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that Suffolk County’s Community Risk Level for COVID-19 has been elevated from “medium” to “high” and now officials are urging the public to take precautions. The Boston Public Health Commission says...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
wgbh.org
The post-holiday COVID surge is here
As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
nbcboston.com
Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
Dorchester Reporter
‘Stop the Beef’ hotline is fueling effort to stem bloodshed in the city
A group of men intent on curbing bloodshed in Boston by intervening in bubbling disputes before they turn violent is putting out the call for people to call them for help. The Black-led effort – called the 10,000 Fearless Peacemakers – was formed out of tragedy in April 2019 when Eleanor Maloney, 74, was killed on her front porch in Mattapan by a stray bullet fired betweenneighborhood rivals in conflict. Minister Randy Muhammad, leader of Muhammad’s Mosque #11 in Grove Hall, said at the time that he had called on others to “change the culture in our community.”
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
WCVB
Family, friends seek answers after UMass Boston student killed in confrontation with Cambridge police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed by Cambridge police gathered Thursday to protest and demand answers about the deadly confrontation. Sayed Faisal, 20, was a junior at UMass Boston. Those who knew him said he worked at an area CVS location and that he and his family moved to the region from Bangladesh about 7 or 8 years ago.
