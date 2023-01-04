ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit

BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement.  The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011. 
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Salesforce Mum on Impact of Layoffs Locally

After saying Wednesday that it would cut thousands of workers globally, Salesforce Inc. remained mum about the impact its announced layoffs and real estate reductions will have on its Boston-area workforce. The San Francisco-based business software maker, which established a presence in Greater Boston in 2014, said Wednesday in a...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

The post-holiday COVID surge is here

As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting

Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

‘Stop the Beef’ hotline is fueling effort to stem bloodshed in the city

A group of men intent on curbing bloodshed in Boston by intervening in bubbling disputes before they turn violent is putting out the call for people to call them for help. The Black-led effort – called the 10,000 Fearless Peacemakers – was formed out of tragedy in April 2019 when Eleanor Maloney, 74, was killed on her front porch in Mattapan by a stray bullet fired betweenneighborhood rivals in conflict. Minister Randy Muhammad, leader of Muhammad’s Mosque #11 in Grove Hall, said at the time that he had called on others to “change the culture in our community.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA

