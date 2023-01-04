ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Pennsylvania House elects Democrat as speaker, who in turn changes to independent

(The Center Square) – After delays, motions to adjourn, and much uncertainty, the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as Speaker of the House. Rozzi won 115 votes against Republican Carl Metzger of Somerset County, who received 85 votes. In his acceptance speech, Rozzi dropped another bombshell: He would become an independent, not caucusing with Democrats or Republicans as speaker. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms

Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nevada Current

Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Oswego County Today

ICYMI: Gillibrand’s Big Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In case you missed it, last week, Politico New York published a piece on Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s “big year” that highlighted her historic accomplishments this Congress. The following day, Gillibrand added another item by delivering $1 billion in additional funding for the 9/11 World Trade Center Health Program, which provides health benefits to 9/11 first responders and survivors.
WASHINGTON STATE

