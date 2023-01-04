Read full article on original website
Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74. The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
musictimes.com
Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
It has been a little over three weeks since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died, and the late DJ has now been laid to rest. According to a report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that a private funeral was recently held. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place but seemed to note it was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.
soultracks.com
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters Member and Crossover Country Innovator, Dies at Age 74
Anita Pointer, a member of family singing group the Pointer Sisters, died from cancer on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 74. Though Anita is better known for the pop hits she shared with siblings June, Ruth and Bonnie Pointer, she impacted country music in the '70s and '80s.
BBC
Hairdresser died after becoming new grandmother
A hairdresser who died after being hit by a car had just become a new grandmother. Mary Owen-Jones, who also worked as a teaching assistant, died on Tuesday after the accident on New Year's Day. It happened between two car parks near the main entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire,...
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79. Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.
Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost
Forever remembered. After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell — a former member of hit-heavy hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — was found dead in her home on New […]
earnthenecklace.com
Judge Lynn Toler Breaks News of Husband Eric Mumford’s Death
Judge Lynn Toler broke the news on her official Instagram page that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 71. However, the cause of death is currently unknown. Judge Toler and her #Tolerisms have made up legal reality shows like Divorce Court, Marriage Boot Camp, and The Ricki Lake Show. She claimed that her experiences on these shows helped her three-decade-long marriage work with Big E. We reveal more about Judge Lynn Toler’s late husband in this Eric Mumford wiki.
Gary Speed’s widow Louise loses second husband Quinton Bird to brain cancer, aged 53
Quinton Bird, the second husband of Gary Speed’s widow Louise, has died aged 53, it has emerged.Bird and Louise were married in December 2021 in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, 10 years after the suicide of Louise’s first husband, Welsh football legend Gary Speed.Bird and Louise had been business partners for approximately six years and were directors of the Chester-based renovations company Bow Property Development.But the property developer died less than a year after their wedding from an aggressive form of brain cancer, the Daily Mail reports.In July, Bird’s father Roy reportedly dedicated his annual event, the UK Audio Show,...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Choir of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis Dies at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and core member of Choir of Young Believers, died late last month, a representative from Ghostly International confirms. The Copenhagen-based artist had been through a short period of illness, according to a statement. Makrigiannis was 39 years old. Formed in Copenhagen in the mid-2000s, Choir...
