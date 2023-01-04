ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74.  The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety.  "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

It has been a little over three weeks since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died, and the late DJ has now been laid to rest. According to a report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that a private funeral was recently held. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place but seemed to note it was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.
soultracks.com

George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies

(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100

Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
BRANSON, MO
BBC

Hairdresser died after becoming new grandmother

A hairdresser who died after being hit by a car had just become a new grandmother. Mary Owen-Jones, who also worked as a teaching assistant, died on Tuesday after the accident on New Year's Day. It happened between two car parks near the main entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire,...
BlackAmericaWeb

Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79. Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost

Forever remembered. After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell — a former member of hit-heavy hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — was found dead in her home on New […]
UTAH STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Judge Lynn Toler Breaks News of Husband Eric Mumford’s Death

Judge Lynn Toler broke the news on her official Instagram page that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 71. However, the cause of death is currently unknown. Judge Toler and her #Tolerisms have made up legal reality shows like Divorce Court, Marriage Boot Camp, and The Ricki Lake Show. She claimed that her experiences on these shows helped her three-decade-long marriage work with Big E. We reveal more about Judge Lynn Toler’s late husband in this Eric Mumford wiki.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Gary Speed’s widow Louise loses second husband Quinton Bird to brain cancer, aged 53

Quinton Bird, the second husband of Gary Speed’s widow Louise, has died aged 53, it has emerged.Bird and Louise were married in December 2021 in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, 10 years after the suicide of Louise’s first husband, Welsh football legend Gary Speed.Bird and Louise had been business partners for approximately six years and were directors of the Chester-based renovations company Bow Property Development.But the property developer died less than a year after their wedding from an aggressive form of brain cancer, the Daily Mail reports.In July, Bird’s father Roy reportedly dedicated his annual event, the UK Audio Show,...
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Pitchfork

Choir of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis Dies at 39

Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and core member of Choir of Young Believers, died late last month, a representative from Ghostly International confirms. The Copenhagen-based artist had been through a short period of illness, according to a statement. Makrigiannis was 39 years old. Formed in Copenhagen in the mid-2000s, Choir...

