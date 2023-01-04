ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man accused in MoMA stabbing extradited to New York

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kriVT_0k34QrKB00

Suspect facing charges in MoMA stabbing 00:30

NEW YORK -- The man accused of stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last March has been extradited to New York to face charges.

Gary Cabana, 60, was charged Tuesday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The March 12 incident was captured on surveillance video. Police said Cabana was upset after being denied entry to a film screening at the museum because of previous disruptive behavior.

He was the subject of an intense manhunt for several days before he was arrested in Philadelphia on unrelated charges .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bronx man charged with murder in double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. 
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the The post 41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted by police since mid-December for an alleged hate crime has been arrested, according to the New York City Police Department. Rodrigo Lisboa, 31, is accused of having assaulted a man over his sexual orientation on December 12th near Canal Street and Broadway in SOHO. A 24-year-old male was approached, allegedly by Lisboa and punched in the face multiple times. The victim said the attacker was shouting “anti-sexual orientation” statements while he was being assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries. Lisboa was charged with assault/hate crime and menacing/hate crime. The post Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Corrie Writing

Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn Apartment

NYC woman found dead in apartmentPhoto byNew York Post. Tragedy struck in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday evening when a woman was found dead in her apartment and her ex-boyfriend was taken into police custody. Authorities received a call for a wellness check on the 60-year-old woman and arrived at the apartment to find the woman's 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside. Upon entering the home, they discovered the woman's body on the kitchen floor and the ex-boyfriend with a cut on his chest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the man is being held in police custody while the city medical examiner's office determines the official cause of death for the woman. Further details about the incident have not been released to the public.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

FDNY Firefighter, Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, Arrested

On Friday, January 06, 2023, at 2337 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 7th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darnell Jean-Francois. FDNY Firefighter. Charges:. driving while intoxicated. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Feds drop charges against NJ man accused of carjacking DEA agent

A man accused of trying to carjack a DEA agent had his case thrown out just weeks after charges were brought against him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn tossed the case against Zach Bell, 32, on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the dismissal. Bell had been arrested in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 9 and was badly hurt by the DEA agent, a seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, who struck him in the face causing injuries that required hospitalization, according to court papers and Bell’s lawyer. Lawyer Ariel Werner, who initially told The Post that the incident was a misunderstanding, not a carjacking, said they were pleased with the prosecution’s decision to drop the case. “He should never have been charged in the first place, but we are relieved that the government realized its error and pursued the only just outcome,” she said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Videos show terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court. Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving."Was it gunshots?" one person said."Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said."Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said."Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.MORE: Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC severing ties with tow company accused of overcharging

NEW YORK -- New York City will sever ties with a towing company accused of overcharging customers.The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has denied an application to renew Runway Towing's license.READ MORE: New York City trying to sever ties with Runway Towing amid allegations of overchargingRunway currently has the exclusive contract with the city to keep nine highways clear.CBS2's Lisa Rozner exclusively reported on a 2019 class action lawsuit and spoke to customers who said they were overcharged by hundreds of dollars.READ MORE: Exclusive: Lawsuit filed against NYC towing company accused of deceiving thousands of customersRunway's license is set to expire at the end of the year.A spokesperson from the New York City law department tells us they're pleased with the ruling.We reached out to Runway Towing and have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: 1 Newark officer out of hospital after stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK BoulevardAn East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens facing charges in stabbing at Yonkers school

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers may boost security at its schools after a 16-year-old student was punched, kicked and stabbed on Friday and hospitalized in stable condition. Two 17-year-old males were charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault as adolescent offenders. The incident, which police said may have been a dispute over a young woman, happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Yonkers Middle High School. Students filed out six hours after the fight locked down the facility and brought police to the scene. "It was kind of chaotic. Everyone was like 'What's happening? What's going on?' And then we were on lockdown for a little...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy